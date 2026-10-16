Poste Italiane launches cardioprotection plan in Sicily: defibrillators installed in 7 provinces

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PALERMO, October 16, 2026 – Poste Italiane is taking a concrete step to protect health in workplaces and across the region by launching the cardioprotection project “La Sicurezza ci sta a Cuore”. The initiative has already led to the installation of eleven latest-generation external semi-automatic defibrillators (AEDs) in as many strategic locations across the island, distributed among post offices, logistics centers and management headquarters.

The operation already involves seven Sicilian provinces: Palermo, Catania, Messina, Caltanissetta, Ragusa, Siracusa and the town of Favara in the Agrigento area.

A plan of public relevance: devices connected to the 118 emergency service

The new life-saving devices installed in Sicily will have a direct impact not only on the protection of Poste Italiane workers but on the entire community:

Integration with the emergency network: All devices installed on the island are registered with the 118 emergency operations centers, enhancing the regional emergency response map.

All devices installed on the island are registered with the emergency operations centers, enhancing the regional emergency response map. Technology with remote monitoring: The defibrillators, placed in highly visible and accessible positions, are remotely monitored to ensure constant efficiency. In the event of use, they guide the rescuer step by step with clear automatic voice instructions.

The defibrillators, placed in highly visible and accessible positions, are remotely monitored to ensure constant efficiency. In the event of use, they guide the rescuer step by step with clear automatic voice instructions. Extensive BLSD training: The installation is accompanied by Basic Life Support and Defibrillation (BLSD) training courses for emergency management personnel and by information sessions involving the thousands of employees in the Group.

Project figures on a national scale

The initiative launched in Sicily is part of a broader voluntary strategy promoted by Poste Italiane across the entire national territory:

Indicator Project scale Total defibrillators installed 800 devices Company locations involved 242 facilities in Italy Emergency personnel trained (BLSD) Approximately 9,500 employees Workers involved in awareness-raising Over 35,000 people

Through the widespread distribution of these devices and the training of its staff, Poste Italiane renews its contribution to social value and the safety of the Sicilian community.