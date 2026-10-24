Priolo odours: mayor Gianni clarifies: “Origin at ISAB due to cleaning error, operations halted immediately”

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PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – The first official clarifications have emerged about the intense and latest wave of offensive odours that hit Priolo Alto and Priolo Basso this afternoon. In a live broadcast and a message to residents, mayor Pippo Gianni explained the source of the problem and outlined the drastic measures taken by the municipal administration.

The strong, violent gas smell that made the air unbreathable from 3pm was caused by a procedural error during cleaning of a pipeline inside the ISAB plant.

Rapid inspection with ARPA and Civil Protection: operations halted

To pinpoint the exact source of the fumes, mayor Gianni – accompanied by deputy mayor Alessandro Biamonte, patrols from the Municipal Police, operators from Civil Protection and technicians from ARPA Sicilia – went in person and immediately to the ISAB plant, also involving the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the matter.

“It appears, from what we observed first-hand on site, that an error occurred while cleaning a pipe, which triggered this violent stench,” the mayor Pippo Gianni said. “We immediately halted all operations and summoned the plant director, who was notified that this type of work can no longer be carried out in this way.”

Crackdown on industry: mandatory advance notice now required

The Municipality’s intervention will not stop at this single incident, but marks a real crackdown on the entire petrochemical hub and all production facilities in the industrial area.

“Any future work, not only by ISAB but by all other companies in the industrial area, must be reported in advance to the Municipality,” mayor Gianni firmly reiterated. “We need to know exactly what they are doing, what they are working on, what risks or consequences might arise, and to activate all preventive countermeasures to protect the population.”

Finally, the mayor appealed for calm and social cohesion in the Priolo community, urging residents not to fuel unnecessary alarm or exploitation: “Rest assured that we are working with the utmost operational commitment for the good and health of all citizens. We need peaceful involvement and clear dialogue between the industrial zone, the Municipality and Priolo residents to ensure the safety of the area.”