Tragedy at Plaia in Catania: 47-year-old man found burned inside a car in flames

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – A gruesome discovery has shaken the Plaia coastal area of Catania. The lifeless and largely charred body of a 47-year-old man was found inside a car, a Ford Ka completely destroyed by fire, abandoned along a dirt track a short distance from the shore.

The alarm was raised when passers-by and local residents noticed a thick, acrid column of smoke rising from the vegetation. When the Fire Brigade arrived to extinguish the blaze and secure the vehicle, they made the grim discovery inside the car.

Investigators’ inquiry: all lines of investigation open

Examinations and checks at the scene are being carried out by the police and specialists from the forensic unit, coordinated by the Catania Public Prosecutor’s Office.

At present it is still unclear whether this was a murder or a tragic suicide. Investigators are maintaining strict confidentiality and are meticulously analysing the discovery scene, the grim sequence of the fire and the vehicle’s remains to gather useful clues:

Cross-referencing surveillance camera footage: The investigators are reviewing recordings from systems installed along the access roads to Plaia to reconstruct the Ford Ka’s final movements and check for the presence of any other suspicious vehicles;

The investigators are reviewing recordings from systems installed along the access roads to Plaia to reconstruct the Ford Ka’s final movements and check for the presence of any other suspicious vehicles; Examinations of the body and the car: The duty magistrate has ordered the seizure of the vehicle and the transfer of the body to the forensic medicine institute for an autopsy and toxicological tests;

The duty magistrate has ordered the seizure of the vehicle and the transfer of the body to the forensic medicine institute for an autopsy and toxicological tests; Interviews with family and acquaintances: They are delving into the 47-year-old’s private life and final hours to determine whether there were any signs of distress, threats or elements that could shed light on what happened.

The results of the forensic and post-mortem examinations will be crucial in determining the nature of the fire and clarifying the dynamics of this tragedy.