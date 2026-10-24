Clash at the Sicilian Regional Assembly over high-risk environmental areas, Spada breaks his silence: “I defended Floridia and Solarino from political blackmail”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Solarino – After the heated verbal clash and near-physical confrontation in recent days between the benches of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), Tiziano Spada (a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for the Democratic Party) has decided to break his silence with a long and heartfelt video message posted on his social media channels. A direct clarification to citizens to explain the background and political reasons behind the high tension recorded in the chamber with his fellow MP Giuseppe Carta.

At the heart of the storm is the dispute over the boundaries and resources allocated to the AERCA (Aree ad Elevato Rischio di Crisi Ambientale – High Environmental Crisis Risk Areas), from which the municipalities of Floridia and Solarino had been excluded.

“Excluding Floridia and Solarino is political blackmail”

In his statement, Spada defended the vehemence of his protest, describing it as an instinctive and necessary reaction to what he branded outright as a genuine institutional slight against the communities of Syracuse:

“What you witnessed at the ARS was a clash that had been brewing and was premeditated, the result of a reckless initiative against the territories of Solarino and Floridia,” Tiziano Spada said. “The high environmental crisis risk areas were created more than 20 years ago, and Floridia and Solarino were not included in them on a whim or for political reasons, but because they met all the criteria. We live with, and bear on our skin, the stench from the industrial zone and the harm suffered by families. Every family in Floridia and Solarino, just like in Priolo, Melilli or Syracuse, is battling dramatic cases of cancer.”

According to the regional MP’s account, the decision to exclude the two municipalities had no technical justification: “So why exclude them? For political blackmail, the result of those who think the mayors of Floridia and Solarino do not deserve to be in the area because they cannot be blackmailed, because they refused to give in to a member of the municipal executive and did not toe the political line someone wanted to impose.”

Spada’s jab at Carta and his appeal to municipal councillors

During his public outburst, Spada did not spare direct attacks on the MP and chair of the ARS Environment Committee Giuseppe Carta, while simultaneously rallying local political forces to take a clear stance in the chamber:

“I am not open to blackmail, and when faced with a choice I will always pick the territory,” Spada continued. “That is why I asked municipal councillors Scoppo, Terranova, Pelligra and Italia to take a firm position: they must decide whether to side with the defence of the territory or to stand with those who wanted to penalise it, like MP Carta, to pursue other power games.”

“A strong reaction to defend our people”

Aware of the media impact of the images of the clash at Palazzo dei Normanni, Spada concluded his appeal by admitting the impulsiveness of the moment but standing by his good faith:

“I made my choice without regard for my personal interests or electoral convenience. I will continue to fight for our territories regardless of whether I am re-elected or not. I know that my reaction at the ARS may not have convinced everyone and has been criticised by many, but it was the instinctive reaction of someone who wants to defend their land and citizens at all costs.”