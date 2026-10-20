Sala d’Ercole: centre-right closes ranks on €500 million budget as opposition digs in

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – Yellow Room, daytime. Around 40 members of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, all from the centre-right, met with chairs arranged in a circle to lock in their course and decide the future of the major financial package worth over €500 million.

The goal set by the majority leadership is clear: to immediately resume work in Sala d’Ercole to reach the finish line of final approval by the end of the week, without yielding to the pressures and parliamentary tactics anticipated by the opposition.

Face-to-face with Galvagno and Dagnino: majority heads for showdown

The meeting was attended by the president of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), Gaetano Galvagno, and the regional minister for the economy, Alessandro Dagnino. It served to count numbers, test the coalition’s cohesion and define the parliamentary strategy in the face of the blockade threatened by the minority groups (Democratic Party, Five Star Movement and Sud chiama Nord).

The opposition has indeed threatened systematic recourse to secret ballots on each of the 73 articles in the text, making the immediate withdrawal of the so-called “mancette” rules—a package of local measures worth an estimated €50 million—as well as other non-urgent provisions a binding condition for any agreement.

United front: no further cuts to the text

However, the Yellow Room meeting revealed the centre-right’s firm determination to stand as one. After verifying the unity of each group and the absence of declared rebels, the governing coalition decided to head straight for a showdown, rejecting any notion of weakening or further cutting the articles targeted by the opposition.

In the coming hours, the floor will therefore return to the chamber at Palazzo dei Normanni, where a lengthy parliamentary marathon is expected, marked by the teller’s count and the maintenance of a quorum for every single vote.