Doubts grow over Syracuse IACP director appointment: auditors also raise concerns. Auteri (ARS): “Full clarity and transparency”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – New critical details are emerging in the complex case surrounding the selection and appointment of the new director general of the Autonomous Institute for Public Housing (IACP) of Syracuse.

Returning forcefully to the issue is the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri, following concerns raised by the body’s internal audit committee and reported by the daily newspaper La Sicilia. According to the press, the IACP’s Board of Auditors sent a formal note to the regional department for infrastructure and mobility, highlighting serious doubts about the legality and regularity of the board meetings held on 9 and 13 October and urging the simultaneous suspension of the resolution adopted.

Auteri: “Well-founded concerns; guarantees and respect for the rules are needed”

The doubts raised by the Board of Auditors echo the reservations that the same ARS member had already highlighted in recent weeks, calling for a reset of the timeline and stronger guarantees of participation.

“The concerns I had raised about the procedure for appointing the director general find new food for thought today in the observations made by the Board of Auditors,” Auteri said. “When I first raised this matter, I called for adequate time, maximum transparency and genuine opportunities for public participation for all candidates in the selection. I promptly forwarded the documents to the region, which launched the appropriate checks and ordered the reopening of the deadline. Now we learn that even the internal audit body has formally expressed reservations about the regularity of the path taken by the board of directors.”

“It is for the oversight bodies to establish the facts, not for shadows over the IACP”

For the Syracuse member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, the latest developments demand a pause for reflection and a rigorous technical examination by the competent regional institutions before the appointment can be officially confirmed.

“This is not about fuelling political controversy,” Auteri clarified. “It is about ensuring that such a strategic senior appointment takes place in full compliance with the rules, guaranteeing equal access and administrative transparency. It is for the competent bodies to verify the regularity of the procedure and clarify every still-contentious aspect. I will continue to follow the case step by step: the IACP of Syracuse manages an extremely delicate public asset for the area and requires straightforward administrative choices that leave no room for doubt.”

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