Ragusan politics: Scicli mayor Mario Marino joins Forza Italia. Minardo: “A party on the rise and open to civic engagement”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SCICLI (RG) / PALERMO – A major new addition to Forza Italia’s local roots project in Sicily. The mayor of Scicli, Mario Marino, has officially joined the party led at regional level by commissioner Nino Minardo.

The entry of the first citizen of the Ragusan Baroque Municipality marks a significant shift in the political balance of the province of Ragusa and strengthens the network of local administrators close to the centre-right party.

Minardo: “Civic commitment and dialogue with the regions rewarded”

Nino Minardo, Forza Italia’s regional commissioner, warmly welcomed Mario Marino’s membership, stressing the centrality of opening up to civic and administrative energies across the island:

“I welcome Scicli mayor Mario Marino to Forza Italia,” Minardo said. “His joining represents an important contribution to the growth and local roots we are determinedly pursuing across Sicily, valuing the best administrative experiences and the concrete skills that come directly from our regions.”

Inclusive political project towards local communities

For Minardo, the move is part of a broader strategic line aimed at bringing together administrators and civic movements in the centre-right area around shared values of good governance:

“Opening up to civic forces,” the centre-right regional commissioner concluded, “is one of the central and defining elements of our political project. We want a dynamic party, capable of constantly engaging with those who, even outside traditional party paths, have shown daily commitment and responsibility in serving their communities. Mayor Marino’s joining goes exactly in this direction and confirms our will to build a Forza Italia that is ever more open, inclusive and authoritatively representative of each local community.”