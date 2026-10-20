Noto: post office in via Zanardelli to close for refurbishment, services move to via Principe Umberto with extended hours

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

NOTO (SR) – Poste Italiane has informed the people of Noto that the main post office at via Giuseppe Zanardelli will be temporarily closed from tomorrow, Wednesday 21 October, to allow urgent refurbishment and structural maintenance work to be carried out on the premises.

To minimise disruption to customers, ensure continuity of financial and postal services and avoid overcrowding, Poste Italiane has arranged for enhanced services at the nearby branch at via Principe Umberto 3 (Noto 1 post office).

Extended hours at via Principe Umberto and available services

For the entire duration of the works, the post office at via Principe Umberto will extend its public opening hours according to the following schedule:

Monday to Friday: continuous opening from 8.20am to 7.05pm ;

continuous opening from ; Saturday: open from 8.20am to 12.35pm.

At the counters in via Principe Umberto, customers will be able to carry out all the usual banking, financial and shipping operations, including collecting mail held at the counter and registered letters. The same branch also has a fully operational Postamat ATM for withdrawals and payments, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Reopening expected in the second half of November

Unless there are unforeseen delays in the building work, the structural work at via Zanardelli is expected to be completed in the second half of November 2026, when the office will reopen and return to its usual service hours.