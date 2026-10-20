Stabilisation of ex-PIP and ex-Keller workers, Caronia (Noi Moderati): “Thanks to Schifani for calling the unions”

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PALERMO – A decisive step forward in the process of ending long-term precarious work and securing permanent contracts for ex-PIP and ex-Keller staff in Sicily.

The member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly from Noi Moderati, Marianna Caronia, expressed strong satisfaction with the decision by the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, to call the trade unions to a meeting next Tuesday 27 October at Palazzo d’Orleans, to address the implementation details linked to the future employment of these two groups.

Meeting to focus on the rule for 36-hour full-time work

The meeting comes the day after the announcement of a specific rule to be included in the regional budget bill under discussion at the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), aimed at permanent contracts and increasing hours to 36 per week for ex-PIP workers and former Keller employees.

“I wish to express my sincere thanks to President Schifani for once again demonstrating great sensitivity and concrete attention to the world of work and social protections on the island,” Caronia said. “The call for union representatives to Palazzo d’Orleans is a fundamental step, long awaited, to address the legitimate demands of these workers in an organic and structured way.”

Caronia: “Clear answers and stability for hundreds of families”

Next week’s technical meeting will serve to outline the timeline for recruitment and the funding of the additional hours, ending years of extensions and regulatory uncertainty.

“An essential institutional dialogue is finally getting under way,” the Noi Moderati member of the Assembly concluded, “to provide clear answers, professional dignity and lasting financial stability to hundreds of Sicilian families who have been waiting for years to complete their path to permanent employment within the regional public administration.”