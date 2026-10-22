Schools in crisis in the Syracuse area: Priolo Municipality warns the Free association of municipalities

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO / SYRACUSE – The poor structural and operational condition of several upper-secondary schools in the former province of Syracuse has become a focus for the institutions. Federica Limeri, the member of the municipal executive responsible for education in Priolo Gargallo Municipality, has formally written to Michelangelo Giansiracusa, president of the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse (the former province), urging an urgent and extraordinary intervention plan to protect students.

Particular concern is expressed over the operating conditions at the “O.M. Corbino” Upper-Secondary Institute, a key training hub attended daily by very many young people from the industrial town.

Hardship for families and commuting students

In her heartfelt letter, Limeri highlights how the current logistical and structural limitations of the school buildings are undermining the regular conduct of teaching:

“I wish to draw your attention to the hardship affecting several schools under the Free association of municipalities’ remit – Federica Limeri writes –. The problems identified are causing significant difficulties for students and their families, with inevitable knock-on effects on attendance. These hardships are all the more serious for commuting students, who travel daily from Priolo to schools in Syracuse and face additional obstacles in their education.”

Under particular scrutiny are the impacts of the situation at the Corbino: “The condition of the school buildings risks concretely affecting the continuity and quality of teaching. It is urgent to ensure safe, functional and adequate environments.”

Call for a round table with the Region of Sicily

Aware of the budget constraints and the prolonged cuts that have penalised the island’s area-wide bodies, the Priolo executive member proposes institutional synergy with the regional government:

“Aware of the financial difficulties currently facing the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse – the education executive concludes – I ask you to take the lead in direct dialogue with the regional executive’s department for education and vocational training, so that the necessary resources can be identified and, within a reasonable timeframe, concrete and effective solutions can be defined. Protecting the right to education and the safety of school environments is a shared priority that requires coordinated action by all bodies.”