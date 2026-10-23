Serie A Gold handball, Teamnetwork Albatro heads to Bolzano for a high-stakes clash

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SYRACUSE / BOLZANO – Another high-level test awaits Teamnetwork Albatro Syracuse, who travel tomorrow evening, Saturday 24 October with a 7.30pm tip-off, for the tricky away fixture against Bolzano. The match, the eighth round of the men’s Serie A Gold handball championship, offers vital points for the top of the table.

The home side from South Tyrol currently sit fourth on 10 points, just two points clear of the Syracuse outfit. Both teams arrive with identical records over their last four games: two wins and two defeats. The overall statistics and goal difference also reveal a perfect balance between the two squads, with the slightest edge to the men coached by Spanish manager Mateo Garralda.

Coach Garralda: “We are calmer and more solid, a great chance to climb”

Outlining the tactical keys on the eve of the game, Albatro’s coach Mateo Garralda highlights the opponents’ strengths and his players’ form:

“It will be a wonderful match that we must tackle at our best to continue our climb up the table,” Garralda said. “Bolzano are a team that play very fast, relying on two pivots who do crucial work on the blocks to support the wingers; defensively they show great mobility and can put heavy pressure on the opposing playmakers.”

Garralda on the team’s moment: “It is a complex challenge for both sides, but for us it is a golden opportunity to catch up and close in on the very top positions. The group is more solid and composed: the last two wins have given us a lot of confidence.”

The match between Bolzano and Teamnetwork Albatro will be streamed live on the official platform PallamanoTV.

Key phrases

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Tags

Syracuse, Teamnetwork Albatro, Handball, Serie A Gold, Mateo Garralda, Bolzano, Sport Syracuse, Sport Sicily, Sicilia Da Vivere