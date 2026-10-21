Shooting in Monte Po: 56-year-old injured in legs after road rage, Flying Squad investigates

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CATANIA – “They started shooting at me because I complained about their driving.” This is the unusual yet serious account given to investigators by a 56-year-old man, who was injured in the legs by two gunshots in the working-class district of Monte Po, in the western outskirts of Catania.

The man is currently hospitalised at San Marco hospital in Librino: his condition is stable and, fortunately, the injuries to his lower limbs are not life-threatening.

The victim’s version and investigators’ doubts

According to the 56-year-old’s account, the violent gun attack stemmed from trivial road-related issues and an argument over a reckless manoeuvre. The victim, who has minor, long-standing criminal convictions and is considered unconnected to the current dynamics of organised crime on Mount Etna, claims he was pulled up alongside and shot at immediately after voicing his displeasure.

This is a theory that officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) are examining with the utmost caution, without ruling out any alternative investigative leads at this stage.

Forensic findings and ongoing investigations

The first to arrive at the scene of the ambush were officers from the patrol units of the General Prevention and Public Rescue Office, along with specialists from the Forensic Police, who carried out ballistic tests and collected any shell casings on the road surface.

The investigation has been entrusted to detectives from the Flying Squad of Catania, who are working to precisely reconstruct the victim’s movements in the hours leading up to the shooting, cross-check his testimony with footage from the area’s surveillance cameras, and identify those responsible for the injury.