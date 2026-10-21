Tension at San Gregorio toll booths: hauliers clash, appeal to prefect and police chief after threats

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – It was a night of extreme tension at the A18 motorway toll booth in San Gregorio di Catania, where the lorry blockade promoted by Aias continues in defiance of the agreement reached in Rome with the Transport Ministry.

At dawn, a bitter internal clash erupted within the sector: colleagues from the Sicilian Hauliers Committee (Cts) – who yesterday had signed and announced the formal withdrawal of the detention – made a heartfelt and dramatic appeal to the island’s top institutional figures, calling for decisive action to restore public order.

Cts appeal: “Prefect and police chief must act – we are hostages to threats and violence”

“We are asking the Catania prefect and police chief to order an immediate, coordinated intervention by the police at two critical points in the city: the San Gregorio motorway toll booth and the port area,” Salvatore Bella, Cts spokesperson, stated firmly.

According to the group, the vast majority of associated hauliers intend to return to work regularly after the commitments made by the government. However, the right to free movement is allegedly being systematically violated by force:

Vandalism and threats: Serious incidents have been reported, including the slashing of lorry tyres and direct intimidation of drivers to force them to stop their vehicles;

Serious incidents have been reported, including the and direct intimidation of drivers to force them to stop their vehicles; Unauthorised individuals: The Cts accuses factions led by Giuseppe Richichi and a small group of owners of blocking the island using coercive methods.

“We only ask that the police protect us,” Salvatore Bella concluded indignantly. “We want to work and not be held hostage to the violence of a few.”

Night of chaos on the A18 and protests at the port: Aias summit at the Interporto

By late last night, the situation at the San Gregorio barrier was critically compromised. More than 200 protesters occupied the checkpoint, preventing heavy goods vehicles from passing, while private cars were forced to crawl in single file through an unusually thick fog that made road safety conditions even more precarious.

Hundreds of lorries remain parked on the carriageway, reducing traffic flow to a single lane and causing kilometre-long tailbacks towards Messina. Around 20 police officers and Carabinieri were on the scene observing without intervening, partly due to the clear disparity in numbers.

Serious difficulties and delays are also being reported this morning in the port of Catania area, where access to the quays remains difficult despite the announced end to the detention. Meanwhile, a key meeting of Aias hauliers is scheduled for this morning at the Catania Interporto to decide whether to continue the protest indefinitely or align with the withdrawal.