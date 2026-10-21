Cruise tourism: eastern Sicily targets 640,000 passengers

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Cruise tourism could become an increasingly significant driver of economic and tourist development for eastern Sicily. The network of ports in Catania, Syracuse and Pozzallo could handle up to 640,000 passengers a year by 2030, with a direct economic impact estimated at over €81 million. This is one of the scenarios outlined in a study by Risposte Turismo, presented at a press conference by the Eastern Sicily Sea Port System Authority, attended by the special commissioner Francesco Di Sarcina and Francesco di Cesare, president of the firm specialising in cruise sector analysis. Catania will be at the heart of the growth, Syracuse will focus on the premium-luxury segment and Pozzallo on niche ships.

“The report, titled The future of cruise tourism in Catania, Syracuse and Pozzallo: competitiveness and value for the area, analyses traffic trends, the positioning of the three ports in the national and Mediterranean context, the strategies of the companies and the prospects linked to infrastructure investment,” Di Sarcina explained. “It identifies two possible growth scenarios for 2030, highlighting the opportunities to be seized and the conditions needed to turn the destination’s potential into concrete results.”

The historical series compiled by Risposte Turismo confirms an overall positive trend over the past decade, albeit with fluctuations. The peak was reached in 2023, with over 370,000 cruise passengers, 63% of whom were welcomed in Catania. After the adjustment in 2024, traffic began to grow again, reaching 271,000 passengers in 2025. For 2026, the estimate rises to over 330,000 cruise passengers, with Catania set to account for 87% of total movements.

“As per our approach,” said Francesco di Cesare, president of Risposte Turismo, “we produced this work based on data, discussions with operators and assessments that, while forward-looking, are as reliable as possible. The scenarios we present for 2030, both of which involve growth, may be affected by numerous factors between now and then, some of which are at least partially controllable, others entirely exogenous. Among the former, for example, is the ability to manage the construction of new facilities without creating excessive obstacles to traffic, as well as to guarantee high service standards and thus persuade companies to increase their presence; among the latter are competition from other ports in the area and unpredictable geopolitical dynamics. And speaking of competition, it will be crucial to find mechanisms to ensure collaboration and coordinated management of the three ports, enhancing their characteristics and seeking a clear market positioning for each, which will also facilitate commercial action with the companies.”

The first scenario for 2030 predicts 475,000 passengers and 380 calls, representing growth of 75.1% and 47.9% respectively compared with 2025. The second, more ambitious scenario forecasts 640,000 passengers and 460 calls, with increases of 136% and 79%. These are projections, not guaranteed results: their achievement will depend on the implementation of planned interventions, the ability to attract new companies and the possibility of enhancing the tourist and port offering in a coordinated manner.

Among the most relevant data in the study is the economic contribution generated by the presence of the ships and their passengers. For 2026, based on 281 expected calls, Risposte Turismo estimates total direct spending of €36.9 million, equivalent to about €130,000 per each ship received.

In detail, almost €29.9 million would come from passenger spending on shore, €1.29 million from crew spending during the ships’ stay and €5.74 million from direct spending by the companies. Considering also the indirect and induced effects on the local economy – from the supplier chain to the incomes of the workers involved – the potential total value for 2026 is estimated at around €81 million.

The prospects for 2030 are equally significant. In the more moderate growth scenario, direct spending could reach €57.2 million; in the more favourable scenario, it could reach about €81.2 million. The evolution will depend not only on the increase in passengers, but also on the area’s ability to intercept and retain a larger share of tourist spending through services, excursions, retail, catering and a diversified offering.

In the framework outlined by Risposte Turismo, Catania is set to consolidate its role as the main cruise hub of eastern Sicily. The stated goal is to enable the simultaneous reception of multiple large ships, strengthening the port’s operational capacity and improving the quality of services for passengers and companies.

A central element is the transformation envisaged by the new port master plan. The project for the new cruise area at the Central Protruding Pier covers an area of 84,000 square metres and includes three berths for large ships, as well as a reception area with commercial activities. There are also plans for a new 5,000-square-metre maritime station, designed with renewable energy systems and a potential capacity to handle up to one million passengers a year.

The study also identifies opportunities linked to the development of air connections and the fly & cruise formula, thanks to the proximity of Catania-Fontanarossa airport, about five kilometres from the port. Strengthening the infrastructure, together with integrated promotion of the destination, could encourage the entry of new companies and the inclusion of the port in additional international itineraries.

For Syracuse, the suggested strategy is different and aims to enhance the destination’s historical, cultural and landscape heritage, consolidating the presence of premium and luxury ships. The report highlights the opportunity to stabilise traffic and improve reception, accompanying growth with a range of excursions and experiences consistent with the expectations of a clientele interested in quality itineraries.

In the first 2030 scenario, the port could reach about 150,000 passengers a year; in the second, more favourable scenario, it could reach 180,000. The report stresses, however, the need to balance growth with the destination’s capacity to accommodate flows, particularly in the historic centre and the Ortigia area. In this perspective, the completion of infrastructure works and the improvement of services must go hand in hand with careful management of daily volumes.

For Pozzallo, the study identifies a development opportunity linked to positioning itself as a port dedicated mainly to smaller ships, with particular attention to the premium-luxury segment and an alternative excursion offering compared with the other ports of eastern Sicily.

The destination could attract visitors interested in the heritage of the Ragusa area, from Ragusa Ibla to Modica, Scicli, Ispica and Donnafugata Castle. The 2030 scenario predicts 5,000 passengers in the more cautious outlook and 10,000 in the more favourable one. Achieving these targets will depend on the completion of maintenance works, the strengthening of the tourist offering and the ability to attract new companies.

The overarching message of the study is the need to move beyond a logic of competition between individual ports, instead valuing their respective specialisations. Catania, Syracuse and Pozzallo can contribute to overall growth through a complementary offering, capable of meeting the needs of different segments of the cruise market and better distributing economic opportunities across the area.

Among the decisive factors are the adequacy of quays and depths, the quality of port services, accessibility between port and city, the competitiveness of costs and the variety of excursions. It will also be important to improve joint communication and promotion, so that the ports are perceived by companies and passengers as components of a single destination system. According to the analysis, growth should not be measured solely in terms of volumes, but also in terms of the quality of tourist spending, the sustainability of flows and the involvement of the local economic supply chain.

In this context, the Eastern Sicily Sea Port System Authority has a role to play in coordinating the infrastructural and operational development of the ports and in fostering a long-term vision that links port competitiveness, tourist attractiveness and value for the communities.