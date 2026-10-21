Nexus: investigation widens from Palermo to Syracuse

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A new line of inquiry into public contract management may add further elements to the Nexus investigation, which began last week. According to preliminary investigations conducted in Palermo, documents have emerged that were sent to the Syracuse Public Prosecutor’s Office for territorial jurisdiction. The Syracuse magistrates are said to have decided to look into the matter further, and have already delegated specific investigative activities to the police unit for political crime and terrorism (Digos) at Police Headquarters for several months.

A key development could come on 30 October, when the guarantee hearing for engineer Michele Dell’Aira has been set. At the time of the events, Dell’Aira was working at the technical office of the Municipality of Syracuse. As someone under investigation in the Nexus operation, he must be heard by the preliminary investigations judge at the Court, Antonella Coniglio, before the judge decides on any precautionary measure requested against him.

The charge he faces is corruption, in relation to his role as a municipal technician and sole head of the project for expansion work on the hostel for migrant workers in Cassibile.

Investigators may also be interested in tomorrow’s Municipal council meeting, during which several political groups have called for the presence of the mayor, Francesco Italia. Statements made in the chamber could provide new investigative leads and guide further inquiries into the management of public contracts.