Well accident: civil parties set for compensation

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A preliminary hearing into the death of Vincenzo Lantieri, the 10-year-old who died on 27 June 2024 after falling into a well in the countryside of contrada Falabia, Palazzolo Acreide, while attending a summer Grest activity, has been adjourned to 2 December. The adjournment was ordered by the preliminary hearing judge of the Court, Antonella Coniglio, and agreed by the parties to allow the insurance companies to draw up a compensation proposal for the civil parties in the proceedings.

Only after this step will the courtroom discussion proceed. The first to speak will be the public prosecutor, Davide Viscardi, who will present his conclusions in his closing address. He will be followed by the lawyers for the civil parties, Cristiano Leonardi and Massimo Romano. Finally, the floor will go to the defence lawyers Domenico Mignosa, Antonio Randazzo and Salvatore Scibetta, who represent the respective defendants in the criminal case.