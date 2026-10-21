Drugs smuggled into prison by drone: two under investigation remanded in custody

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The preliminary investigations judge at Syracuse Court, Antonella Coniglio, has ordered a precautionary measure of imprisonment for Ismane Mumuni, a 46-year-old Ghanaian, and Salvatore Franco, a 30-year-old from Messina, accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Cavadonna prison using a drone.

The two, assisted by lawyers Tancredi Traclò, Gabriele Germano and Junio Celesti, appeared before the judge and essentially admitted their responsibility. The decision on the precautionary measure follows the incident on Saturday night, when Prison Officer Corps officers caught them in the external area of the prison.

Prison Officer Corps intervention

The operation began around midnight, when staff in the control room, while monitoring the internal and external CCTV systems, noticed suspicious movements near the prison perimeter.

The response protocol was immediately activated, with the unit commander on duty and the deputy commissioner coordinating operations. The swift action allowed officers to detain and arrest two people, while two other suspected accomplices escaped under cover of darkness.

Two kilos of hashish and cocaine seized

During the operation, officers seized a drone that was allegedly to be used to fly over the perimeter walls and deliver drugs to inmates.

About two kilograms of hashish and several grams of cocaine were found inside the drone and in the possession of those detained. The car used to reach the area adjacent to the prison was also seized.

Searches continue to locate the two individuals who managed to flee.