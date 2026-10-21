Syracuse: man arrested after attempted nursery burglary

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A man attempted to steal from a nursery in Syracuse’s upper town but was caught by a security guard and arrested by the National Police (Polizia di Stato). The suspect, a 43-year-old already known to police, has been charged with attempted theft.

The incident took place yesterday evening when a licensed security guard, while inspecting the school building, noticed a break-in. On searching the premises, the guard opened a cupboard and found the 43-year-old inside.

The man managed to break free from the guard’s grip and flee. However, the prompt intervention of officers from the Police Headquarters (Questura) patrol cars, who arrived on the scene and conducted a search of the area, enabled them to track him down and detain him. The 43-year-old was then handcuffed.

During the area checks, officers also reported an 18-year-old to the relevant administrative authority after he was found in possession of a small amount of hashish. The report is part of ongoing efforts to combat the use and dealing of drugs.