Teatro Massimo in Syracuse opens its fourth season with stars from Pirandello to Camilleri

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A top programme blending drama classics, author comedies, Sicilian traditional sounds and contemporary theatre. The Teatro Massimo Città di Siracusa raises the curtain on its fourth theatre season (2026/2027), confirming itself as a cultural reference point for the area with ten events scheduled from October to April.

The stage will host leading national figures such as Franco Branciaroli, Stefania Rocca, Francesco Scianna, Massimo Venturiello, Primo Reggiani, Mario Incudine and Angelo Tosto.

Starting with Pirandello: “Il vitalizio” opens the season

The theatrical journey will begin on the weekend of 23–25 October 2026 with “Il vitalizio” by Luigi Pirandello. The rural comedy, directed by Giuseppe Romani with music by singer-songwriter Carlo Muratori, will star Angelo Tosto as the farm manager Maràbito, supported by a large cast (Tiziana Bellassai, Vincenzo Volo, Giovanni Rizzuti and others) to tell the conflict between attachment to “things” and the passing of time.

In November (6–8 November) comes the popular musical “Don Chisciotto di Girgenti” by Tony Cucchiara, while December will first see Massimo Venturiello in “Barberia” (4–6 December) and then Franco Branciaroli in Pirandello’s “Non si sa come” (18–20 December).

A 2027 of Goldoni, Kureishi and a tribute to Camilleri

The new year opens in January (15–17 January) with the contemporary play “Hospitality Suite” by Roger Rueff, directed and performed by Francesco Scianna, followed in February (19–21 February) by Carlo Goldoni’s wit in “Gli innamorati” (with Claudio Casadio and Loredana Giordano).

In March (19–21 March) Primo Reggiani and Jane Alexander will grapple with Pirandellian identity in “Uno nessuno centomila”, before April brings great dramatic clashes with Stefania Rocca in “Quando scende la notte” by Hanif Kureishi (2–4 April).

The season will close on a Sicilian note: first Mario Incudine will perform Camilleri’s satire in “La tripla vita di Michele Sparacino” (9–11 April), then the final baton passes to the musical comedy “Fino alle stelle” with Agnese Fallongo and Tiziano Caputo (16–18 April).