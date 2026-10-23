Syracuse: three young people fined over unannounced protest

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A spontaneous protest, held without notice to the public security authority, took place last Wednesday on corso Gelone in Syracuse. The event, attended by a number of young people after an invitation circulated on social media, was contained thanks to the prompt intervention of patrols from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) and the Carabinieri.

During the checks, all participants were identified. Some of the young people had their faces covered. Three of them, identified as the organisers of the protest, were fined.

The intervention of the police forces made it possible to manage the situation and proceed with identifying those involved.

Call to respect the rules

Following the incident, the importance of respecting the rules governing public demonstrations has been reaffirmed. In particular, Article 18 of the Consolidated Public Security Act requires that meetings in public places be notified to the competent authority at least three days in advance.

The right to protest, protected by the Constitution, must be exercised in compliance with the provisions of the law and the conditions necessary to guarantee public order and safety.

A reminder aimed especially at young people, so that protest initiatives and demonstrations take place in compliance with the rules and guarantees provided by the legal system.