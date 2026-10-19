The “Participation Committee” of the Casa della Comunità is now operational

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The “Participation Committee” of the Casa della Comunità has been established at the premises of the General Management of the ASP of Siracusa, a fundamental step to make proximity medicine fully operational on all fronts and move it from paper to practice, in accordance with the provisions of Ministerial Decree 77/2022 and implementing resolution no. 183 of May 19, 2026.

The operational meeting, convened by extraordinary commissioner Gioacchino Iraci on the proposal of ADISS department director Anselmo Madeddu, saw the attendance of institutional, healthcare, civic and association representatives. Present at the meeting, alongside the extraordinary commissioner and the ADISS director, were medical director Salvatore Madonia, the mayor of the Municipality of Siracusa Francesco Italia, the president of the company advisory committee Salvo Sorbello, the presidents and representatives of associations and third-sector bodies, together with the councillor for Social Policies Giovanna Porto, the head of School Policies Adriana Butera, and Siracusa city councillors.

Extraordinary commissioner Gioacchino Iraci emphasized that the primary objective of this first operational table is to create a permanent place of integration and cooperation, laying the foundations for the construction of an entirely new system based on the non-negotiable principles of maximum clarity and transparency.

Representing the ASP and the territory on the Committee were the head of the ADI Operational Unit, the acting director of Semp, the director of the Mental Health Department, the head of the Health Education Operational Unit, the head of the Information and Communication Operational Unit/URP, the head of the Press Office, and the head of the Siracusa Territorial Operational Center.

During the proceedings, the operating regulations of the new body were discussed in depth, and the Memorandum of Understanding for the full implementation of the Single Access Point—a desk dedicated to receiving all requests for healthcare services, with particular reference to people with disabilities—was handed over for observations. This protocol is integrated between the ASP of Siracusa and the municipalities of the province of Siracusa and is essential to formalize the integration between the Case della Comunità and the social services of the Social Territorial Area.