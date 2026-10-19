Siracusa, Sergio Bonafede resigns as city councillor

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Sergio Bonafede has resigned from his position as a Siracusa city councillor. The decision came after careful and difficult reflection, driven by health reasons that, in recent times, have prevented him from carrying out his mandate with the continuity and commitment he has always deemed necessary to represent the citizens.

It was a tough choice, but one made with a sense of responsibility, as Bonafede himself explained when communicating his decision to leave the institutional role.

“My current health conditions require me to dedicate the necessary time to recovery, without failing in the respect I have for the institutions and the community,” he stated, emphasizing that holding a public role means guaranteeing presence, availability and a concrete contribution to the city’s administrative life.

Family and friends: “They asked me to stop”

Family and friends also played a significant role in his decision, as they have shared his sacrifices, commitments and time devoted to political activity and the city of Siracusa over the years.

Bonafede fondly recalled the support of those who have stood by him, explaining that he had received their urging to stop and prioritize his health and personal relationships.

This request, born of concern and love from those closest to him, is one the former councillor chose to accept with gratitude and responsibility.

Commitment to Siracusa continues

Throughout his political and institutional career, Bonafede has sought to contribute to the city’s growth through initiatives and proposals in various fields, from culture to social issues, from security to improving services.

This commitment was pursued in the belief that politics must be based above all on listening to citizens, being present in the community and serving it.

However, his resignation does not mark a farewell to the city’s civic and political life. Bonafede has indeed reaffirmed his intention to continue offering Siracusa his experience and ideas as soon as his health allows, even through means other than an institutional role.

“I am leaving the City Council, but I am not leaving my city,” he stated, underlining his bond with Siracusa, forged through many years of civic and political engagement and, in his intentions, destined to continue beyond his administrative term.

Thanks to the citizens and colleagues

In the message announcing his resignation, Bonafede expressed his gratitude to the citizens who placed their trust in him, to his colleagues and to all those who shared his journey and collaborated on the initiatives carried out over the years.

The end of this institutional experience is accompanied by regret over the interrupted mandate, but also by the awareness of having made a necessary choice, dictated by respect for himself, his loved ones and the community he had the honor of representing.