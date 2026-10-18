Milan, police chief injured in piazza Duomo speaks: “Faced an unprecedented wave of violence”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MILAN – The marks of the assault and urban guerrilla warfare experienced in the heart of Milan remain imprinted not only in the damage to the shop windows of the city center, but also in the injuries of those who were on the front line to ensure the city’s safety. In an exclusive interview, Angelo De Simone, a senior officer of the Polizia di Stato in Milan, recounted the tense and dramatic moments of the clashes that took place in piazza Duomo and the surrounding streets.

Injured in the head but on the front line until the end of operations

Hit by a stone thrown by groups of very young people during the most heated phases of the protest, the officer suffered a head injury that later required four stitches. Despite his face covered in blood and the seriousness of the situation, De Simone did not leave the scene, continuing to coordinate the mobile units and patrol cars non-stop as they carried out maneuvers and containment operations.

“We faced an unprecedented wave of violence,” the officer explained, describing the ferocity of organized groups made up largely of very young people, often minors, intent on causing destruction, throwing objects at the police, and looting businesses in the city center.

“Returned to duty immediately to ensure security”

The incident highlights the great tension that has built up over the past 48 hours in the Lombard capital, where law enforcement found themselves facing a new form of youth street crime.

Despite the prognosis and the injuries sustained during the clashes, De Simone did not want to stop: the very next morning, he returned to duty as usual to continue coordinating public security deployments and the identification of those responsible. A clear signal of resolve in the face of a dangerous social and public order emergency that requires an immediate response from the institutions.