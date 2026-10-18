Vasco Rossi injures shoulder, needs new brace: “Dislocation and torn ligaments,” but already eyeing 2027 tour

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ZOCCA – Before he could even put the triumphs of his latest tour behind him, Vasco Rossi has opened a new chapter of recovery, tackling it as always with his trademark irony. The rocker from Zocca reappeared on his social media channels showing his left arm immobilized in a brace, announcing to fans that he had torn ligaments in his shoulder, an injury added to his recent and delicate neurosurgery on his back.

The two falls and the double injury in Zocca

A detailed reconstruction of the last few days clarifies what happened. The shoulder problem is not connected to the spinal surgery but is the result of two separate incidents that occurred in Zocca after the end of the tour:

The slip in the woods: While walking on a path made slippery by moisture, Vasco slipped but managed to grab a root with his left arm, suffering a first severe strain. The bicycle fall: Later, shortly before his already scheduled hospitalization in Bologna, the singer fell off his bicycle, violently impacting his left elbow and worsening the previous trauma.

Today, October 18, 2026, the artist himself confirmed the ligament injury in his upper limb, specifying that the pain was already acute when he entered the medical facility.

Back surgery and the rehabilitation path

The September surgery was performed by Professor Alessandro Gasbarrini’s team and aimed to resolve a lumbar spondylolisthesis (the slippage of a vertebra causing compression of the nerve roots and acute leg pain).

At the Villalba Clinic in Bologna, after a dynamic MRI performed by Dr. Beppe Monetti, the decompression surgery involved repositioning the vertebra, inserting four screws and replacing the damaged intervertebral disc. The operation was a complete success and now requires a

rehabilitation period of about three months.

No link to the past: the horizon is Rome 2027

Sources close to his staff emphasize that the current episode has no connection to the injury on August 5, 2021 (when the rocker suffered a dislocation, not a ligament injury).

The main goal remains a full recovery for the major event already announced: the “Vasco Residency Show – Rome 2027”, a historic series of ten dates at the Stadio Olimpico from June 6 to 25, 2027, to celebrate fifty extraordinary years in music.

Vasco Rossi, Music, Entertainment, Zocca, Bologna, Health, Italian Rock, Rome 2027, Stadio Olimpico, News, Sicilia Da Vivere