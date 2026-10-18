Juventus-Lazio: Lazio ahead at Allianz Stadium, 0-1 at halftime

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

TURIN – The first half of the big match at the Allianz Stadium between Juventus and Lazio ends with Lazio leading 1-0. An intense and eventful first half, unlocked by Provstgaard’s winning header and marked by the strong emotions felt on both the Bianconeri and Biancocelesti sides.

Juventus proactive but unlucky: Kolo Muani’s goal disallowed

After a lively start from Lazio, the home side gradually take control of the game, raising the center of gravity and pinning the Roman team back in their own half.

At the 24th minute, the Bianconeri pressure seems to pay off: Kolo Muani fires a volley from close range into the back of the net, but the Stadium’s roar of joy is silenced by the assistant referee and VAR, who rule out the goal for offside by the French striker.

Provstgaard breaks the deadlock, then Tavares hits the bar

After the 30-minute mark, Gattuso’s men regroup and become dangerous again with Taylor and Isaksen’s rapid forays. At the 37th minute comes the moment that shifts the match’s momentum: a perfect through ball from Zaccagni and a decisive header from Provstgaard, who beats Vicario to make it 0-1.

After taking the lead, Lazio continue to push boldly, exploiting counterattacks. At the 44th minute, the Biancocelesti nearly double their advantage: a swift counterattack orchestrated by the visitors, the ball, after a series of deflections, finds Tavares, whose shot—deflected by Bremer—hits the top of the crossbar with Vicario already beaten. After two minutes of stoppage time, the teams head to the locker rooms with the score at 0-1.