Serie A, Juventus-Lazio 0-2 at 66′: Biancocelesti on target and determined to defend their lead at the top

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

TURIN – The excitement continues at the Allianz Stadium. In the second half of today’s big match, Lazio extended their lead over Juventus to 0-2 at the 66th minute of play.

After ending the first half ahead thanks to Provstgaard’s header from a Zaccagni assist and narrowly avoiding an equalizer (with Kolo Muani’s goal disallowed), Gennaro Gattuso’s men returned to the pitch with the determination of a team that must secure all three points at all costs. A crucial victory for the Biancocelesti, who need the win to stay firmly at the top of the Serie A table.

Biancocelesti double their lead in the second half

The second goal stunned a Juventus side that had tried to regroup during the break to turn the game around. Lazio made the most of the space conceded by the Bianconeri defense, finding the second goal that puts the visitors in control for the final stages and forces the hosts into a desperate last-ditch effort in the final 25 minutes.