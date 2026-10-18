Alcantara River Mouth and Fiumefreddo: Nature Resists After Cyclone Harry, but Neglect Wins with Trash, Scavengers and Bureaucracy

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

GIARDINI NAXOS / FIUMEFREDDO – Eight months after the fury of Cyclone Harry, nature is trying to reclaim its space along the Ionian coastal strip. Among the dunes of the Alcantara River mouth and Fiumefreddo, the native flora has slowly begun to sprout and colonize the sand again, offering a glimpse of rediscovered wild harmony. Yet humanity continues to respond to this natural rebirth with incivility: wastewater dumping along the riverbed and systematic littering on the shore.

Alcantara River Mouth Swept Away: Debate Over the Trazzera and the Ex-Villaggio dei Francesi on the Brink

A journey into neglect begins at the Alcantara River mouth, where the violence of the storm surge swept away the historic equipped area. The walkway that once led to the river’s outlet now ends abruptly just past the former casemate. Among environmentalists and residents, a growing chorus argues that the historic regia trazzera—erased by the water—should not be rebuilt, allowing the area to naturally rewild.

But the true “monument” to post-cyclone neglect lies a little further on, on the beach where the skeletons of the former Villaggio dei Francesi stand. The facility, closed for over a decade, has become a no-man’s-land. In recent days, another scavenging raid took place: thieves combed through the abandoned rooms in search of “red gold,” dismantling air conditioners and leaving plastic and metal carcasses to rot on the sand next to the concrete blocks of the bungalows. A hazard to public safety and the environment, yet the responsible authorities do not seem to have prioritized intervention.

Thinned-Out Woodland and GAL Funds to Save the Fiumefreddo Nature Reserve

Not far away, post-emergency work continues on the forested strip in anticipation of hoped-for reforestation, though for now the open construction site continues to diminish the coastal landscape’s profile.

The nearby Fiumefreddo Oriented Nature Reserve remains locked behind the padlocks of bureaucracy, inaccessible since the days of the cyclone. A turning point for the protected area could come through a project approved by the GAL Terre dell’Etna e dell’Alcantara, which provides for funding exceeding one million euros. It remains to be seen whether the resources will arrive in time to clean up the river mouth’s waste and overcome administrative obstacles before the next autumn storms hit.