Serie A: Lazio crush Juventus 3-0 at Allianz Stadium and join Inter at the top

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

TURIN – A stunning performance by Lazio at the Allianz Stadium. In the Sunday evening match of the Serie A round, the team coached by Gennaro Gattuso won decisively with a 3-0 victory over Juventus, securing three crucial points that allow them to join Inter at the top of the table.

First half dominated by the Biancocelesti

The match was unlocked in the first half: at the 24th minute, Juventus had a goal by Kolo Muani disallowed by VAR for offside, but at the 37th minute, Lazio struck with a perfect header from Provstgaard following a precise assist by Zaccagni. Before halftime, the Biancocelesti nearly doubled their lead through Tavares, whose deflected shot hit the crossbar with Vicario beaten.

Total dominance in the second half and top spot claimed

In the second half, Juventus tried to push the center of play forward in search of an equalizer, but this left large gaps for Lazio’s counterattacks. The capital-based team exploited these ruthlessly, first scoring the second goal around the hour mark and then sealing the definitive 3-0, which wrapped up the match in Turin.

A victory of extremely high specific value: with this 0-3 away win, Lazio respond to Inter’s success and move level on points with the Nerazzurri at the top of Serie A, sending a very clear signal to their direct Scudetto rivals.