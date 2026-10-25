Wild West scene outside Sassari nightclub: 17-year-old fighting for life, 19-year-old Alessio Tonzanu arrested

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SASSARI – A night out turned to tragedy in Sassari. A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life at Santissima Annunziata hospital after being seriously injured in a violent brawl that broke out outside the nightclub Le Iene on via Palmaera.

Struck in the chest by one or more slashes delivered at close range, the minor was given emergency treatment by 118 paramedics and rushed to the city hospital under Italy’s fast-track procedure for domestic and gender-based violence (Codice Rosso), where he underwent a delicate life-saving surgical operation.

The fight outside the club and the Codice Rosso response

According to the reconstruction by the National Police (Polizia di Stato) officers who arrived at the scene, the dramatic incident stemmed from an argument among young people that quickly escalated outside the club.

During the scuffle a knife appeared: the blade struck the 17-year-old in the chest, and he collapsed to the ground in a serious condition before onlookers raised the alarm.

Alessio Tonzanu in handcuffs: charged with attempted murder

Swift investigations by detectives from Sassari Police Headquarters identified the alleged attacker within hours. He is Alessio Tonzanu, 19, from Sorso.

The 19-year-old was traced and taken to Police Headquarters in detention on a charge of attempted murder. The young man is represented by lawyer Gianluigi Poddighe.

Previous record: already arrested in 2025 for the Sennori attack

Alessio Tonzanu was already known to the police and the judiciary. In the summer of 2025 he had been arrested for the attempted murder of Francesco Sircana, who was stabbed ten times in Sennori during the festivities for San Giovanni Battista.

The 19-year-old’s reoffending inevitably reignites the debate over controls in nightlife areas and preventive measures for individuals prone to violent behaviour.