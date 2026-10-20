Ancient theatre and literary genres: international conference at Palazzo Greco as INDA prepares for its 62nd season

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – What happens when comedy meets philosophy, or tragedy engages with epic and oratory? That is the question at the heart of the international conference on classical theatre titled “Ancient theatre and literary genres”, scheduled for 22–23 October at Palazzo Greco, home to the INDA Foundation and the editorial office of the scholarly journal “Dionysus”.

The event will bring together Italian and international scholars of classical philology, literature and theatre history in Syracuse, offering a cultural deep dive ahead of the 62nd Season of Classical Performances, which opens at the Greek Theatre on 7 May.

The programme and study sessions

Proceedings will open on Thursday 22 October at 9am with institutional greetings from the INDA delegate councillor, Marina Valensise, and an introduction by Professor Guido Paduano.

The conference is divided into three thematic sessions:

First session (Thursday morning) , chaired by Alessandro Grilli (University of Pisa), with presentations by Mauro Bonazzi (Plato and Aristophanes, or the comedy of philosophy), Pietro Vannicelli (Individual power between historiography and comedy) and Carmine Catenacci (Bodies in parody: ugliness, poetic genres and comedy).

, chaired by Alessandro Grilli (University of Pisa), with presentations by Mauro Bonazzi (Plato and Aristophanes, or the comedy of philosophy), Pietro Vannicelli (Individual power between historiography and comedy) and Carmine Catenacci (Bodies in parody: ugliness, poetic genres and comedy). Second session (Thursday afternoon) , chaired by Francesco Morosi (University of Udine), featuring papers by Lucia Athanassaki, Elena Fabbro, Mariella De Simone and Emmanuela Bakola on hybridisation, symposial memory and intertextual echoes in Aristophanes and Euripidean theatre.

, chaired by Francesco Morosi (University of Udine), featuring papers by Lucia Athanassaki, Elena Fabbro, Mariella De Simone and Emmanuela Bakola on hybridisation, symposial memory and intertextual echoes in Aristophanes and Euripidean theatre. Third session (Friday morning), coordinated by Gherardo Ugolini (University of Verona), with contributions from Roberto Nicolai (ἅμιλλα λόγων: antilogies on stage), Caterina Mordeglia (Fabula in fabula: Aesopic tradition and Latin theatre) and Giuseppe Gilberto Biondi, focusing on Senecan tragedy.

The event’s organisational secretariat is handled by Elena Servito and Francesco Morosi. The conference reaffirms Syracuse’s central role as the international capital of ancient world studies and classical dramaturgy.

Key phrases

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Tags

Syracuse, INDA Foundation, Greek Theatre of Syracuse, Palazzo Greco, Dionysus, Classical Philology, University, Culture, Performing Arts, Sicily to Live