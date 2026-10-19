Aretusacque and water service controls, Cannata (FdI): “Referral to Anac and urgent ATI meeting”

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SYRACUSE – An institutional and legal clash has erupted over the management of the integrated water service in the province of Siracusa. Luca Cannata, national member of Fratelli d’Italia and vice president of the Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, has raised serious questions about the legal nature of Aretusacque—the mixed-ownership company entrusted with managing the water supply for the next thirty years—following positions taken by the entity’s management board, which claims the company cannot be classified as a publicly controlled entity.

An interpretation that, according to the parliamentarian, risks exempting the management company from the constraints, administrative controls, and transparency rules typical of public bodies.

“Immediate Anac intervention on the articles of association and shareholder agreements”

Cannata announces a formal request to transmit all company documentation to the ANAC (National Anti-Corruption Authority) for a procedural legitimacy review.

«Through the parliamentary questions and the right of access to documents that I have promoted in recent months, a highly delicate issue has emerged,» Cannata emphasizes, «This is not a mere formal dispute, but about ensuring that public control, transparency, and compliance with the rules on awards and resource management are fully guaranteed. It is unacceptable that a company established to manage the water of our municipalities could, based on its own interpretation, evade legal controls. I demand that all documents, from the articles of association to the shareholder agreements and the service contract, be sent to Anac. The managers themselves cannot be the ones to decide which rules they will be subject to.»

Service disruptions in Ortigia and Borgata: request for ATI meeting

The FdI member also references recent disputes raised by the Ortigia Cittadinanza Resistente Committee, which has reported continuous pressure drops, interruptions, and inefficiencies in water supply in the historic center and in the Borgata district of Siracusa.

«The reports from citizens confirm the urgency of clarifying investments and guarantees to ensure fair tariffs and a continuous service,» Cannata presses, «This is why I am requesting the urgent convening of the ATI (Territorial Water Assembly) Assembly of Mayors, so that all the first citizens of the province can fully review the documents and exercise their duty of oversight. Water is a public good and a right for all, not a battleground for political conflict. On transparency and protections for citizens, we will not take a single step back.»