Nexus: former city councillor Carbone, “I never took 10,000 euros”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Concetta Carbone and Massimo Boscarino, involved in the “Nexus” operation carried out by the Digos of Siracusa with the coordination of the European Prosecutor’s Office and accused of criminal association and corruption, as well as (only Boscarino) of illicit influence trafficking, exercised their right not to answer. Carbone, assisted by lawyer Sofia Amoddio, resigned as city councillor and to the preliminary investigations judge of the Court of Siracusa, Antonella Coniglio, provided spontaneous statements. She essentially rejected the accusation of having pocketed the sum of 10,000 euros from the entrepreneur for the awarding of the works to expand the Cassibile hostel. She presented to the judge the bank transfer for the purchase of sanitary ware to be installed in her small home, complaining to Boscarino about the poor quality of the work and the high cost of the items.

Regarding her relationship with the chief warrant officer of the Carabinieri, Salvatore Strazzulla, she clarified that their friendship would have started in 2023, but that over time it had turned into pressing requests in 2025 when he asked for information on public works, which Carbone rebuffed, urging him to limit himself to expressions of interest.

Lawyer Amoddio, in light of the results of the cautionary interrogation, announced her intention to appeal to the review court to obtain the annulment of the precautionary measure against her client.