Sports and Armed Forces at CONI: the Fair Play Anthem and UNUCI Centenary Presented

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Rome – A day dedicated to sports culture, loyalty and mutual respect. This morning, in the prestigious Giunta and Presidents’ Hall of CONI in Rome, the press conference for the 2026 edition of “Fair Play for Life” was held, an initiative that renews institutions’ commitment to promoting fairness as an essential value in sports and as a way of life.

The most moving moment of the event was the world premiere of the Fair Play Anthem, performed by soprano Lucia Rubedo. It was an intense and engaging performance that deeply moved the audience and CONI President Luciano Buonfiglio, demonstrating the universal power of music in conveying messages of brotherhood, solidarity and respect.

UNUCI: a century of history serving the community and sports

During the event, General Giuseppe Casertano, Secretary General of the Unione Nazionale Ufficiali in Congedo d’Italia (UNUCI), spoke about the path of celebrations for the centenary of the Association (1926–2026), highlighting the connections between military culture, sports discipline and the education of young citizens.

With a network of 163 branches in Italy and 5 abroad, UNUCI reaffirmed the value of fair play as a shared ethical heritage. This bond was officially sealed on April 16 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between UNUCI National President, Brigade General Federico Sepe, and the President of the Comitato Nazionale Italiano Fair Play (CNIFP), Ruggero Alcanterini, and strengthened on June 30 with the conferral of the title of UNUCI Honorary Member to CONI President Luciano Buonfiglio.

The November 25 celebrations and school projects

The UNUCI centenary celebrations will culminate on November 25, 2026 in the CONI Hall of Honor, with a major event dedicated to the relationship between the Armed Forces, high-level sports and the youth world, attended by military sports groups and Olympic champions.

On this occasion, the 2027 association calendar (“Lo sport in uniforme – La forza dei valori nello sport”) and an innovative comic book project designed by UNUCI – coordinated by Captain Marcello Boschi, head of Sports and Values – and promoted together with CNIFP will be presented to explain to the younger generations the importance of civic education and respect for the rules.

Today’s event confirmed the core message of “Fair Play for Life”: demonstrating that victory must never come at the expense of integrity and that respect for the opponent represents the true victory both on and off the field.