Fuel price surge and transport blockades: Gennuso (FI) says “Ongoing dialogue between Schifani and the national Government, agreement close”

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PALERMO / SIRACUSA – On the fuel price surge and the blockades paralyzing Sicily’s transport sector, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for Forza Italia Riccardo Gennuso has spoken, reporting continuous contacts in recent days with the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, to monitor the dispute’s evolution and its impact on the island’s goods supply chain.

The truckers’ protest, which marked a weekend of high tension along the main roads and at the island’s port and motorway hubs, is now beginning to show its first knock-on effects on the food and produce supply chain, with initial reports of empty shelves in Sicilian supermarkets.

“Schifani in constant contact with Rome, solution imminent”

“Over this long week I have been in contact several times with President Renato Schifani to assess the situation regarding the fuel price surge and the difficulties affecting the transport system,” says Riccardo Gennuso. “President Schifani, who has been in close contact with the national Government from the start to find a solution to the reported issues and to represent Sicily’s needs to Rome, has reassured me: a solution and an agreement to resolve the matter is a question of days.”

The risks for the island’s economy and food distribution

The blue-party parliamentarian focuses on the risk of paralysis for Sicily’s economic fabric, already hard hit by rising management and production costs.

“It is essential to reach a solution quickly,” urges the regional minister, “because the repercussions risk involving the entire Sicilian economy, from agricultural businesses to hauliers and ultimately consumers. The situation is being constantly monitored and the institutional dialogue is proceeding in the right direction.”

“I am certain that the work President Schifani is carrying out with Rome will soon translate into a concrete response. Sicily needs certainty to guarantee the continuity of transport, protect productive activities and avoid further hardship for citizens,” Gennuso concludes.