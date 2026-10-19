Francesco Giuffrida Appointed New Representative of State Police Officials for Siulp in Siracusa

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SIRACUSA – A significant organizational change has taken place within the SIULP (Sindacato Italiano Unitario Lavoratori Polizia) of the province of Siracusa. During the latest provincial board meeting, Chief Commissioner of the Polizia di Stato and current Head of the Siracusa Traffic Police Section, Francesco Giuffrida, was officially appointed Representative of State Police Officials registered with the union in the Aretusean area.

Strategic Role Supporting the Provincial Secretariat

Francesco Giuffrida, a figure of proven experience and a long-standing member of the SIULP leadership in Siracusa, is respected for his professional skills, humanity, and commitment to the values of representing uniformed workers.

In his new role, the Chief Commissioner will work closely with the Provincial General Secretary of SIULP, Tommaso Bellavia, to define and implement action lines and protections concerning the category of Officials and Managers of the Polizia di Stato operating in the province of Siracusa.

The appointment strengthens the structure of the majority police union in the area, ensuring widespread presence and precise dialogue on organizational dynamics and the needs of personnel with managerial and executive qualifications.