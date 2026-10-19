Avola: telescope and tree damaged at new Belvedere, 18-year-old reported

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Avola – The person responsible for the act of vandalism that, on the night of October 2, defaced the panoramic square of the Belvedere of Avola Antica, a public space recently refurbished and returned to residents and tourists, has now been identified.

The Carabinieri of Avola Station have identified and reported to the Prosecutor’s Office a local 18-year-old, who is alleged to be responsible for the crime of aggravated damage.

Telescope and pine tree damaged: breakthrough thanks to cameras

The young man, acting under the cover of darkness, had targeted the structures of the belvedere, seriously damaging the panoramic telescope installed for landscape viewing and breaking a pine tree planted in the square area.

What enabled the Carabinieri to trace the identity of the person responsible was the careful analysis of images recorded by the municipal video surveillance systems installed in the area. The frames extracted and cross-referenced by the investigators allowed them to accurately reconstruct the 18-year-old’s movements during the night of the incident, leading to his formal referral to the judicial authority.

The operation confirms the effectiveness of the technological control measures implemented to protect urban decorum and public property.