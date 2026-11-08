Assostampa Syracuse: Alessandro Ricupero is the new provincial secretary

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A change at the top of the Syracuse provincial branch of Assostampa. Alessandro Ricupero, a correspondent for Gazzetta del Sud and the ANSA news agency as well as the press officer for the Archdiocese of Syracuse, has been elected by acclamation as the new provincial secretary of the journalists’ union.

The election took place during the provincial assembly held in the “Giulio Pastore” hall at the Cisl headquarters. Ricupero takes over from the outgoing secretary Prospero Dente. Completing the new leadership team of Assostampa Syracuse are Salvatore Di Salvo, as deputy secretary, and Katia Scapellato, as secretary-treasurer.

First statements from the new secretary

In his inaugural address, Alessandro Ricupero emphasised the complexity of the current historical moment for the media sector and the need for strong category cohesion:

“I thank my colleagues who have placed their trust in me and I thank the outgoing secretariat for the work they have done over these years. We face a series of commitments to support our profession and all our members. We know how complicated the situation is for the world of journalism, which is precisely why we need everyone’s support and a willingness to share every action taken to protect us.”

Delegates appointed for the regional congress in Palermo

During the meeting, the assembly also elected the delegates who will represent the Syracuse branch at the 35th regional congress of Assostampa Sicilia, scheduled to take place in Palermo from 24 to 26 November.

For the “Stampa Siracusana Controcorrente” list, the appointed members are divided as follows: