Augusta launches Youth Policy Digital Desk: a new direct channel between young people and the Municipality

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AUGUSTA (SR) – Augusta’s Municipal Administration has taken a concrete step towards the inclusion and active participation of younger generations in local public life. The Youth Policy Digital Desk has now been officially launched, a new virtual space designed to encourage listening, dialogue and the submission of projects proposed by the town’s young people.

The service is already operational and can be easily accessed via the Municipality of Augusta’s official website, under the “Quick Links” section.

A point of contact for citizens, associations and local groups

The platform is the first concrete initiative designed and promoted by Alessandro Giangrande, recently appointed as the mayor’s advisor for Youth Policy. Through this digital channel, young citizens, informal groups, associations and third-sector organisations working in the youth sector will be able to:

Submit ideas and projects to enhance the local area;

Report needs, concerns or specific requests related to the youth world;

Request and arrange meetings with Municipal representatives on matters of collective interest.

Di Mare and Giangrande: “Listening and participation to build the city’s future”

The Municipal Administration has highlighted the strategic value of the initiative in bridging the gap between institutions and younger generations:

“We want a Municipality that is ever closer to young people, capable of listening to their ideas, understanding their needs and turning dialogue into concrete opportunities,” said the mayor, Giuseppe Di Mare. “The launch of this desk is a first step towards making dialogue simpler and more direct. We believe young people must take part in the decisions that shape the future of our community. I thank Alessandro Giangrande for his commitment and for promoting this initiative.”

Giangrande was equally enthusiastic: “I thank the mayor for his constant sensitivity towards youth issues and for embracing this proposal. Our commitment starts with listening and aims for results, in the knowledge that every step forward for young people is a step forward for the future of the entire city of Augusta.”