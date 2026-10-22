Avola: coastal defence works continue with €18 million investment as mayor Cannata gives update on anti-erosion projects

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AVOLA (SR) – Work is proceeding at full speed along Avola’s coastline on the extraordinary programme of infrastructure projects designed to safeguard the shore, combat erosion and regenerate the emblematic seaside areas. It is a comprehensive plan with a total investment of €18 million, intended to combine hydrogeological safety for inhabited areas with tourism and economic promotion of the territory.

The mayor, Rossana Cannata, provided an update on the open construction sites and the goals of the municipal administration, claiming the central role of the multi-year planning launched in recent years to protect Avola’s beaches.

Cannata: “Infrastructure, homes and businesses safe from erosion”

“Avola is the sea, and the sea is one of our most precious resources, a heritage that shapes our identity within Syracuse and Sicily,” the mayor Rossana Cannata said. “Over the years, thanks to consistent planning and the funding we have secured, we have driven numerous investments to defend the coast and make our spaces usable. This work continues and has allowed us to regenerate wonderful seaside places, now returned to residents and tourists.”

The local authority’s priority remains preventing the risks linked to storms and coastal retreat: “Defending the shore means above all protecting private homes, road infrastructure and the commercial activities that have grown up right by the sea. We are working on structural safeguarding projects, which will be complemented by beach nourishment works.”

An €18 million plan: the works under way

The anti-erosion strategy is built on a substantial financial allocation, developed in two distinct programming phases:

First €10 million: funds already committed and released during the previous administration led by Luca Cannata for the first emergency works and safety measures;

funds already committed and released during the previous administration led by for the first emergency works and safety measures; Further €8 million: the new funding package currently being executed to complete the breakwaters;

the new funding package currently being executed to complete the breakwaters; Type of works: construction and reinforcement of emerged and submerged breakwaters, installation of rock armour to protect cliff faces at risk of collapse and stabilisation of the sea walls, to be followed by soft beach nourishment.

“The sea tells the story of our maritime heritage,” mayor Rossana Cannata concluded. “We want to continue to care for it by ensuring safety for infrastructure and making the beauty of our coast ever more accessible.”