Belpasso: fire at electronic waste disposal company

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A large fire broke out overnight at an appliance disposal company on strada comunale San Todaro in Valcorrente, in the Belpasso area not far from the Etnapolis shopping centre.

The flames, high and visible from a distance, required the intervention of the Fire Brigade, which deployed several teams and specialist vehicles.

Units from the Paternò, South and North stations attended, supported by a compressed-air vehicle, several water tenders from the central headquarters, volunteer firefighters from Maletto, the duty technician and also a water tender from Civil Protection.

Firefighting and site-securing operations are still under way.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.