Futuro Nazionale Carlentini: local committee resigns, returns membership cards and closes branch

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CARLENTINI (SYRACUSE) / POLITICS – A clear break has occurred within Futuro Nazionale in the province of Syracuse. In an official statement released by local representative Angelo Di Pietro, the Comitato 1914 – Futuro Nazionale Carlentini announced its irrevocable resignation, the return of all membership cards and the definitive closure of the local branch and premises.

Di Pietro said this drastic decision came after months of misunderstandings, silence and a lack of genuine political dialogue with the party’s higher levels.

[Image: A view of the town centre of Carlentini, in the province of Syracuse]

Regional leadership in the firing line: “No dialogue or strategy for the local elections”

In the statement from the Carlentini group, responsibility for the split is placed squarely on the political and organisational management of the party’s Sicilian leadership, with explicit reference to regional coordinator Calderone and deputy Marco Tanasi.

According to the local representative’s account, the work done on the ground was systematically ignored, with proposals, administrative requests and calls for dialogue falling on deaf ears. This was seen as particularly serious in light of the upcoming local elections:

Lack of political leadership: Di Pietro deplores the absence of structured planning and a shared direction to tackle Carlentini’s administrative issues ahead of the forthcoming municipal elections.

Di Pietro deplores the absence of structured planning and a shared direction to tackle administrative issues ahead of the forthcoming municipal elections. Relationship with activists: The group criticises a decision-making approach it considers top-down and remote from the real needs of local communities, stressing that local representatives do not intend to be confined to a purely formal role.

Angelo Di Pietro’s parting shot: “All trust is lost, we are leaving on principle”

Di Pietro’s final remarks in the press release are particularly harsh. He expresses regret over the evolution of a political path he initially embraced with conviction:

“I would never have imagined coming to a decision like this. I embraced this political project with joy, enthusiasm and conviction, as it was born with a clear right-wing identity. I truly believed in it, putting my face, time and effort into it. Instead, I find myself faced with regional management I consider deeply disappointing, marked by superficiality, a lack of listening and a total absence of any real political strategy,” Di Pietro said.

The resigning local representative also criticises the movement’s current stance compared with its original premises, going so far as to say that, in terms of methods and approach, the party risks looking like “a poor imitation of Forza Italia”, and he defends the decision to leave: