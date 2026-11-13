Sortino drug dealing: Auteri slams ‘intolerable’ situation and sends dossier to financial police

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SORTINO (SYRACUSE) / NEWS & POLITICS – A blistering, unfiltered accusation has been levelled by Carlo Auteri against the state of security and drug dealing in Sortino, in the province of Syracuse. In a video rant posted on social media, the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly condemned a criminal drift and a climate of alleged omertà that he says is suffocating the local community, and announced he would immediately send a detailed report to the competent authorities: the financial police (Guardia di Finanza), the Carabinieri and the National Police (Polizia di Stato).

Auteri, in particular, has his sights set on specific, well-identified areas in the town centre and a number of commercial premises and buildings that, according to the information he holds, are being used for ongoing illegal activities.

Drug dens and bars in the spotlight: “Everyone knows, the situation is out of control”

Auteri’s account paints a picture of a town where degradation and drug dealing have reached unsustainable levels, with a network of complicity and silence that has endured for years:

Dealing hotspots and properties: “We have drug dealing in Sortino that goes beyond any acceptable level of decency. In via Pietro Gaetane and via Durante there are two buildings where, as everyone knows, drugs are sold,” the assembly member said, issuing a direct warning to the property owners: “I urge the owners of these buildings to immediately terminate the rental contracts, because it is outrageous that everyone knows and everyone pretends not to. I want to find out whether these contracts are properly registered or whether there is some underhand dealing going on”.

“We have drug dealing in Sortino that goes beyond any acceptable level of decency. In via Pietro Gaetane and via Durante there are two buildings where, as everyone knows, drugs are sold,” the assembly member said, issuing a direct warning to the property owners: “I urge the owners of these buildings to immediately terminate the rental contracts, because it is outrageous that everyone knows and everyone pretends not to. I want to find out whether these contracts are properly registered or whether there is some underhand dealing going on”. Commercial premises involved: The politician has also targeted certain public establishments: “Another problem is commercial activities, in bars. Everyone knows and pretends not to know that very serious things are happening inside those bars, including drug dealing”.

Attack on omertà and appeal to families

Clearly distressed and angry, Auteri broadened his reflection to the social climate in the town, speaking as a father and pointing the finger at general indifference and the shadowy ties that protect criminals:

“I am a father, and I am anxious that my daughter – and not just my daughter, but everyone’s children – might run into these criminals, who you find everywhere: in bars, in the square, in the streets. I am literally disgusted by this attitude of friendliness towards these thugs, especially towards one individual we have all been thinking about for 30 years. Sortino is in the deepest mess; things are not fine. I am making an appeal to parents: wake up, do not look the other way”.

Institutional commitment and dossier to the financial police

In concluding his remarks, the assembly member reiterated that he has no intention of backing down by so much as a centimetre, confirming that he will immediately activate all the tools available to him in his institutional role to root out the criminal network: