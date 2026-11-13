Regional budget: wine sector left out, says Safina (PD)

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PALERMO / POLITICS & AGRICULTURE – A political row has erupted at the Sicilian Regional Assembly over the funds allocated to agriculture in the new stability law proposal. At the heart of the controversy is the exclusion of the Sicilian wine sector, which has been left without dedicated financial measures in the text approved by the island’s regional executive.

The issue was raised by Dario Safina, a Democratic Party MP at the Assembly, who accused the regional executive of failing to honour its commitments to vine growers and island businesses:

“Once again the regional government is betraying the expectations of Sicily’s wine sector and the pledges it made. In the stability law proposal there is not a single chapter, let alone any funding, to support viticulture and businesses in the sector, which are one of the cornerstones of our agricultural economy,” the PD MP stressed.

“A deliberate political choice”: the fight promised in the chamber

According to the opposition member at Palazzo dei Normanni, the total absence of resources in the budget document cannot be dismissed as a mere technical oversight but reveals a clear stance by the regional administration in the face of the difficulties experienced by the supply chain: