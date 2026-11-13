Car scrapyard seized in the Syracuse area

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Environmental crimes and illegal waste management: a car scrapyard seized, owner reported

A joint operation by the National Police (Polizia di Stato) — with officers from the Flying Squad of the Police Headquarters in Syracuse and the Traffic Police — supported by technicians from Arpa and the provincial environmental and health protection unit (NICTAS), led to the seizure of a car scrapyard in the province of Syracuse and the reporting of its owner.

During the inspection of the business, investigators found serious violations of the Environmental Code. Specifically, they confirmed unauthorised discharge of wastewater, failure to carry out remediation procedures and exceedance of contamination threshold limits. The man also faces charges for unauthorised management of special waste and non-compliance with the provisions set out in environmental permits.

The entire area has been placed under seizure. It is clarified that, in accordance with constitutional principles, the person under investigation is presumed innocent until a final conviction is issued.