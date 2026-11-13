Syracuse: two 65-year-olds reported after damaging fence and stealing 300 kilos of oranges

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / NEWS – They are alleged to have cut through the perimeter fence to enter a farm and steal citrus fruit, but the Carabinieri’s inquiries identified them. The Carabinieri of Belvedere station have reported to the judicial authorities two men aged 65, both from Syracuse and already known to police for previous offences against people and property, suspected of jointly committing aggravated theft.

The investigation began after a local farmer, the owner of an orange grove in contrada Chiusazza in the Syracuse district of Belvedere, filed a complaint.

The night-time raid in contrada Chiusazza

According to the Carabinieri’s reconstruction after their investigation, the theft took place on the night of 17 October. The two 65-year-olds are alleged to have forced and damaged the metal fence protecting the private property, entered the grove and managed to pick and remove about 300 kilograms of oranges.

Thanks to evidence gathered at the scene and subsequent checks in the area, the Carabinieri identified the two suspected perpetrators and reported them to the judicial authorities.