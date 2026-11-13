Bomb threats at schools: Palazzo Chigi says no evacuations without concrete evidence

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

There will be no automatic evacuations of school buildings in the event of new bomb threats sent by email. This is the line taken by the government after a wave of reports affecting thousands of Italian schools. Palazzo Chigi has clarified that, in the absence of concrete evidence suggesting a real danger, activities must continue as normal.

The issue was addressed by prime minister Giorgia Meloni in discussions with the opposition and will be at the centre of the Interministerial Committee for the Security of the Republic (Cisr), convened at a technical level to define a common operational protocol.

According to the announcement from the Presidency of the Council, the protocol provides that the mere receipt of mass emails containing threats will not automatically lead to the evacuation of buildings. However, prefects retain the power to order an evacuation when specific and well-founded evidence indicates an actual risk.

The reports received in the morning, according to provisional data released by Palazzo Chigi, numbered 1,803 and involved schools in various parts of Italy.

Through the ministers of the interior and education, the government has informed prefects and school heads, urging them to ensure lessons proceed as normal, unless otherwise ordered on the basis of assessments by local authorities.

Palazzo Chigi also clarified that some evacuations decided by school heads were ordered immediately after the emails arrived, before the ministerial guidelines were received.

The aim of the new protocol is to standardise intervention procedures, avoiding alarmism and unjustified disruptions to school activities, while maintaining a high level of vigilance against any concrete threats.