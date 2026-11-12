Sicily: Schifani’s regional executive approves €1.7bn stability bill with 44 measures

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PALERMO / POLITICS – The regional executive led by Renato Schifani has given the green light to the new 2027–2029 stability bill: a financial package worth a total of €1.7 billion, set out in 44 articles, covering support for the economy and employment, healthcare reorganisation and action against poverty.

The bill, the last budget document of 2026 adopted by the executive, has already been sent to Palazzo dei Normanni: from tomorrow the parliamentary process will officially begin at the Sicilian Regional Assembly, first in the relevant committees and then in the chamber, with the stated aim of securing final approval by Christmas.

Young talent, employment and business: the bill’s main innovations

Among the key measures in the text are targeted interventions to curb the brain drain and boost business productivity in Sicily:

Reward for qualified young people: a fund has been set up for “retaining qualified young people and growing human capital”, providing a three-year grant of €30,000 for university students who next year obtain a master’s degree with 110 cum laude and keep their residence in Sicily for at least two years after graduation to continue their studies or work.

a fund has been set up for “retaining qualified young people and growing human capital”, providing a for university students who next year obtain a master’s degree with and keep their residence in Sicily for at least two years after graduation to continue their studies or work. Productivity incentives: non-repayable grants for businesses covering 50% of the total cost to encourage the introduction of productivity bonuses, rising to 60% if the bonuses are paid to workers under 35.

non-repayable grants for businesses covering to encourage the introduction of productivity bonuses, rising to if the bonuses are paid to workers under 35. Employment pools and employees: funds have been allocated for the renewal of regional employees’ contracts, for former Pip, Keller and Pumex workers, and for the forestry sector, the fire-prevention campaign and the protection of woodland heritage.

Healthcare, social services and local authorities: the creation of Azienda Zero

Considerable attention is also devoted to reorganising the healthcare sector, local authorities and the most vulnerable sections of the population:

Healthcare and Azienda Zero: the bill begins the process of establishing Azienda Zero to streamline regional healthcare spending, accompanied by a three-year fund of €15 million to support inter-regional healthcare mobility for minors, along with targeted allocations for Niscemi hospital and care communities on the smaller islands.

the bill begins the process of establishing to streamline regional healthcare spending, accompanied by a to support inter-regional healthcare mobility for minors, along with targeted allocations for Niscemi hospital and care communities on the smaller islands. Action against poverty and local authorities: €20 million has been allocated for poverty alleviation measures, alongside ordinary and extraordinary transfers to the island’s local authorities.

Culture, ports and pay cuts for late submissions

On the territorial and cultural development front, the “Art Bonus Sicilia” fund is being introduced, providing non-repayable grants to encourage private patronage for the restoration and enhancement of cultural and landscape heritage. Funds are also earmarked for the network of environmental art sites in Sicily, for sports facilities and for the master plans of the ports.

Finally, the bill introduces a crackdown on meeting administrative deadlines: a 30% and 20% pay cut will apply to the remuneration of managers and control bodies of public administration group entities that, through their own fault, fail to meet the deadlines for approving budget documents.