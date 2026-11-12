Ventimiglia: 14 people trapped under railway bridge as River Roia bursts its banks, rescued by Fire Brigade

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

VENTIMIGLIA (IMPERIA) / NATIONAL NEWS – Moments of high tension in Ventimiglia, in the province of Imperia, where the rapid rise in the waters of the River Roia put a group of 14 people in serious danger after they were suddenly trapped under two spans of a railway bridge along the river.

The Fire Brigade rescued those present, arriving promptly on the scene to secure the area and carry out the delicate recovery operations.

Rescue operation and checks on other spans

Caught by the sudden swelling of the river, the 14 people could no longer reach the bank on their own and took temporary shelter beneath the railway structure until help arrived.

Once the group had been rescued, the Fire Brigade began thorough inspections under the other two spans of the railway bridge to rule out with certainty any other people who might have been caught or trapped by the flood surge.