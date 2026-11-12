Iran joins UN body that sets priorities on human rights, disarmament and security

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

With 144 votes in favour, the UN General Assembly and Economic and Social Council elected Iran to the Committee on Programme and Coordination (CPC), the body that sets UN guidelines on strategic areas such as women’s rights, disarmament and counter-terrorism.

At the same time, China, Cuba, Saudi Arabia and Sudan were appointed to the committee on non-governmental organisations (NGOs), raising fears that independent groups denouncing human rights violations in those countries could be excluded.

International and NGO reactions

Tehran’s appointment triggered immediate protests from independent organisations and several Western governments:

UN Watch: The Geneva-based NGO, which monitors the United Nations, called the decision a “shameful reward” for a regime accused of serious internal violence.

Canada: Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced on X that Ottawa had voted against, stressing that committee member states should uphold the principles of the UN Charter. Anand also criticised the Iranian authorities for suppressing internal dissent and their destabilising role in the Middle East, reaffirming support for the Iranian people.

Australia: Foreign Minister Penny Wong took the same line, confirming Canberra’s opposition and highlighting how Iran’s human rights violations and regional conduct undermine the multilateral system.

The leadership of the 66th Committee session

The bureau for the 66th CPC session has Egyptian Hussein Roshdy as president and Bulgarian Boyan Belev as rapporteur (in office since 22 May 2026). The vice-presidents are Brazilian Melina Espeschit Maia, Israeli representative Dan Shaham Ben-Hayun and Iranian Mohammad Taghi Amrollahi, who took office on 12 June 2026.