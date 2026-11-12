Cannata to Carta: “Grande Sicilia should vote no confidence in Italia”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Giuseppe Carta says Syracuse can become a development laboratory and that “we must build”. Start in the capital, where Grande Sicilia sits on the municipal executive with Francesco Italia and shares responsibility for how services are run. This was stated by Luca Cannata, MP for Fratelli d’Italia and vice-chair of the Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, in response to Carta’s comments on the SVIMEZ report.

In the 2025 Sole 24 Ore rankings, the province of Syracuse is second from bottom for quality of life and third from bottom for innovative startups. In the capital, according to Legambiente, the network loses 65.1% of the water supplied and public transport records just seven trips per resident per year. Carta talks of innovation and efficient services. Let him tell the people of Syracuse what results the majority his movement supports has achieved – he stressed. On 18 November, in the Municipal Council, Grande Sicilia will have the chance to act on Carta’s words. Will it vote no confidence or will it continue to prop up the Italia administration? Carta should say so before the meeting. Leave the games and tricks with Italia to the circus. In the Municipal Council, take responsibility for your choice.